New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

