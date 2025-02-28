New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crane by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Crane has a 52 week low of $121.07 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

