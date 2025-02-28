New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in CubeSmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.51 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.