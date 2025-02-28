New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Comerica by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 161,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comerica by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 31,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.