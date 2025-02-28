New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 592 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.35. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

