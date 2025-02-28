New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

