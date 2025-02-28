Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Get Nextracker alerts:

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Trading Down 5.1 %

Nextracker stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,724,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.