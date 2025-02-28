Noble Financial Predicts Lower Earnings for Townsquare Media

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,866.66. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,244 shares of company stock valued at $193,337. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

