Nordstrom’s (JWN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

