Northland Capmk Has Negative Outlook for ATMU Q1 Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE ATMU opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

