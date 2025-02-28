NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $145.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. NRG Energy traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 18491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.
NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 44.22%.
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
