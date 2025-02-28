Nutanix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 3,066 call options.
Nutanix Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTNX
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.