Nutanix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 3,066 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.69, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,314,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,422,000 after buying an additional 428,171 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

