Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $174.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

