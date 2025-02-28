Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining Company Profile

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 216.95 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.92.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

