Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pentair by 862.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 441,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after acquiring an additional 395,962 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,748,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,257,000 after buying an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

