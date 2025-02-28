Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.
About Phoenix New Media
