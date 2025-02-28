Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $549.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in B&G Foods by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

