Piper Sandler Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $27.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,922.90. The trade was a 14.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 over the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

