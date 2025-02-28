Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 768.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $307,312.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

