Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 257 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

