Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,803 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after buying an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 811,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,633,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,248.14. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059 in the last 90 days.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

