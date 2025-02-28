Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 45,783 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.