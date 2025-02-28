Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

