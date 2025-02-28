Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

