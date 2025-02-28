Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

