Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 112.89%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

View Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.