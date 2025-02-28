Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares in the company, valued at $60,827,649.75. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,091,314 shares of company stock valued at $295,773,256 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.