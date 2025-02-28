Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 913 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

