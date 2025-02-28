ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head-To-Head Survey

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 405.81%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.57%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than ProKidney.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 2.34 -$113.87 million ($0.22) -2.51 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.55) -2.28

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -25.43% -74.15% -15.09% ProKidney N/A N/A -10.24%

Summary

ProKidney beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.