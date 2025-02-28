Q1 Earnings Estimate for ALNY Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

ALNY opened at $237.18 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,955. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

