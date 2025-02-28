Q1 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Issued By Wedbush

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

