Q1 Earnings Estimate for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2026 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $55,680,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

