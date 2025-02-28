Q1 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Issued By Scotiabank

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

