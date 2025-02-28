Q1 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums Issued By DA Davidson

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 58.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.