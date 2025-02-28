Q2 Earnings Estimate for MoneyLion Issued By B. Riley

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ML. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

NYSE:ML opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.57 million, a PE ratio of 394.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $540,283.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,440.29. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Sugden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,062,505 shares in the company, valued at $91,609,181.10. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,038. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MoneyLion by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

