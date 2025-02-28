Q2 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lowered by Desjardins

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

BMO opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

