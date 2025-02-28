Q2 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy Boosted by Roth Capital

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.73 million.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

