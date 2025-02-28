Q3 Earnings Forecast for EuroDry Issued By Noble Financial

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
EuroDry Trading Down 5.4 %
EDRY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of EuroDry
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.