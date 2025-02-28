Q3 Earnings Forecast for EuroDry Issued By Noble Financial

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

EuroDry Trading Down 5.4 %

EDRY stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.76. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

About EuroDry

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of EuroDry worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.