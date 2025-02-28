Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AvidXchange (AVDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) in the last few weeks:
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
AvidXchange Price Performance
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 272.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,067,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $10,292,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $7,920,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
