Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AvidXchange (AVDX)

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,610. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,693 shares of company stock valued at $916,683. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 272.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,067,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $10,292,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $7,920,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

