Rep. Brad Knott Purchases Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Representative Brad Knott (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CompoSecure stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Brad Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) on 1/10/2025.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,604,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $557,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,356,704.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 659,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,021 and have sold 166,319 shares valued at $2,686,288. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Knott

Brad Knott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Knott (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brad Knott grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University. Knott’s career experience includes working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

