Rep. William R. Keating Buys KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in KLA stock on January 24th.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $699.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in KLA by 32,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

