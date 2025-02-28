Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASND FY2025 Earnings

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $157.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $7,466,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

