Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PepGen Q1 Earnings

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PepGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13.

PEPG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepGen

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. PepGen has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,336,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PepGen by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.