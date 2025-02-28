Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BEI Q1 Earnings

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

