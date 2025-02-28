Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $102,347.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,891.22. The trade was a 33.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,443 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Get Our Latest Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.