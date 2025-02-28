Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for MODG Earnings

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

MODG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

MODG stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.