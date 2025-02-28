Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.79% from the stock’s current price.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Read Our Latest Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 260,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.