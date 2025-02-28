Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.32% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

