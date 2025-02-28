Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$41.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

TSE TOY opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

