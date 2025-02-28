Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

